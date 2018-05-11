New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday

The following announcement was written by the folks at Findmypast:

There are over 1.3 million new records available to search and explore this Findmypast Friday, including:

Billion Graves Cemetery Indexes

Pinpoint your ancestor’s final resting place with new additions to our Billion Graves Cemetery Indexes. Our latest update includes:

· Over 670,000 new additions to the United States Billion Graves Cemetery Index

· Over 23,000 new additions to the Canada Billion Graves Cemetery Index

· Over 40,000 new additions to the England Billion Graves Cemetery Index

· Over 500 new additions to the Ireland Billion Graves Cemetery Index

· Over 23,000 new additions to the Scotland Billion Graves Cemetery Index

· Over 2,000 new additions to the Wales Billion Graves Cemetery Index

· Over 147,000 new additions to the Australia Graves Cemetery Index

· Over 6,000 new additions to the New Zealand Billion Graves Cemetery Index

Findmypast’s partnership with BillionGraves aims to make available all the cemetery records held on their site for free. Each entry consists of transcript, which includes a link to an image of the headstone with GPS details. The amount of information listed may vary, but most records will include a combination of the deceased’s name, birth date, death date, cemetery, city and county. Each transcripts will also include an image link, allowing you to remotely view your ancestor’s headstone.

Browse through original parish registers spanning more than 300 years of Norfolk history. Delve through more than 13,000 pages of baptism, marriage, banns and burial registers covering Church of England across the region.

Many of the records included in this collection predate civil registration and a number of registers date back to the early 16th century.

Explore more than 227,000 parish chest records from Norfolk in a collection spanning six centuries. These records will enable you to browse through account books, apprenticeship registers, vital event records, poor rate books, and much more.

A wide variety of topics and events are contained within the parish chest. A full list of everything included can be found at the bottom of the search screen.

Browse through over 60,000 assorted tax assessment records for the county of Norfolk. The collection spans the years 1665 to 1837. The Norfolk Record Office records included in this collection are classified into the following event type categories:

· Assessment for ongoing war

· Assessment lists for royal aids

· Assessment lists for royal aids and window tax assessments

· Land & window tax assessments

· Land tax assessments

· Poll & land tax assessments

· Poll tax assessment

· Window tax assessments

Browse through more than 58,000 Norfolk borough records from 1317 to 1981. There are 44 different types of record included this collection covering apprentices, freeman, courts, churches, petitions, sessions, poor rates and more.

The amount of information you can learn from these records will depend on the event type and the year of creation. A full list of what is included can be found at the bottom of the search screen.

Explore over 78,000 Archdeacon’s transcripts to uncover vital details related to your ancestor’s baptism, marriage, and burial.

Archdeacon’s transcripts are copies of parish registers that were sent to the archdeacon. Prior to 1812, all copies of registers were sent to the archdeacon. After 1812, the copies were sent to the bishop and became known as the bishop’s transcripts.