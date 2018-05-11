RootsTech2019 Call for Papers

Quoting from an announcement by FamilySearch:

“Join us as a presenter at RootsTech, the world’s largest family history and technology conference, happening February 27-March 2, 2019, at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

“As a RootsTech presenter, you’ll be surrounded with unique opportunities to share your personal knowledge, enhance your brand, and network with people throughout the industry.”

The full announcement is a bit lengthy so I won’t reproduce it here. However, you can read all the information by starting at: https://www.rootstech.org/call-for-presentations.