RootsTech2019 Call for Papers

· May 11, 2018 · Conferences · No Comments

Quoting from an announcement by FamilySearch:

“Join us as a presenter at RootsTech, the world’s largest family history and technology conference, happening February 27-March 2, 2019, at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

“As a RootsTech presenter, you’ll be surrounded with unique opportunities to share your personal knowledge, enhance your brand, and network with people throughout the industry.”

The full announcement is a bit lengthy so I won’t reproduce it here. However, you can read all the information by starting at: https://www.rootstech.org/call-for-presentations.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title="" rel=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: