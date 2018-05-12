23andMe Sues Ancestry.com With a Patent Suit Concerning DNA Kits

According to an article in Law360.com at http://bit.ly/2IeBKZV:

Law360 (May 11, 2018, 7:49 PM EDT) — Genealogy company 23andMe Inc. hit rival Ancestry.com with a false advertising and patent infringement lawsuit in California federal court on Friday, seeking to invalidate its “Ancestry” trademark and claiming the company sells a DNA-based ancestry test that infringes 23andMe’s patent.

The suit accuses the Utah-based Ancestry.com of infringing its patent since 2013 by selling AncestryDNA kits that identify a person’s relatives who share parts of their DNA. 23andMe also claims that Ancestry.com has been misleading customers by running a “perpetual sale” and by falsely claiming in ads that it tests five times more regions than its rivals.

“Defendants’ repeated pattern of false and misleading advertising has caused, and will continue to cause irreparable injury to 23andMe’s reputation, goodwill and business, if not enjoined,” the suit says.

