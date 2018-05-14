Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

· May 14, 2018 · This Newsletter · One Comment

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

A notice of the latest EOGN Plus Edition newsletter was sent to you a few minutes ago. Here are the articles in this week’s Plus Edition newsletter:

(+) Does It Still Make Sense to Buy Genealogy Data CDs?

23andMe Sues Ancestry.com With a Patent Suit Concerning DNA Kits

Announcing the GEDCOM 5.5.1 Annotated Edition

Zotero: Your Personal Research Assistant

Introducing the Health Family Tree

Thief Sentenced for Stealing Artifacts from the National Archives

Version 12 of the The Next Generation of Genealogy Sitebuilding (or “TNG”) has been Released

Artificial Intelligence is Cracking Open the Vatican’s Secret Archives

New UK Family History Show: Family Tree Live

Has Your Family an Interesting Irish Emigration Story to Share?

New Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of May 7, 2018

New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday

Register Now for Computer Workshops at the IAJGS Conference in Warsaw

Register of Qualified Genealogists’ Call for Speakers and Posters – The Way Ahead: Future Challenges for Genealogy

RootsTech2019 Call for Papers

The World’s Most Powerful Windows 10 Pocket-Sized PC

Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Dick Eastman at https://blog.eogn.com/contact-dick-eastman.

To all non-subscribers:

If you would like to read this week’s Plus Edition newsletter, you can sign up for a subscription by looking at the menus to the right and clicking on “Subscribe to or Renew the Plus Edition Newsletter.” Once you subscribe, you will be given immediate access to the Plus Edition web site and will be able to read the latest Plus Edition newsletter, along with the two previous weekly Plus Edition editions.

