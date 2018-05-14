Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:
A notice of the latest EOGN Plus Edition newsletter was sent to you a few minutes ago. Here are the articles in this week’s Plus Edition newsletter:
(+) Does It Still Make Sense to Buy Genealogy Data CDs?
23andMe Sues Ancestry.com With a Patent Suit Concerning DNA Kits
Announcing the GEDCOM 5.5.1 Annotated Edition
Zotero: Your Personal Research Assistant
Introducing the Health Family Tree
Thief Sentenced for Stealing Artifacts from the National Archives
Version 12 of the The Next Generation of Genealogy Sitebuilding (or “TNG”) has been Released
Artificial Intelligence is Cracking Open the Vatican’s Secret Archives
New UK Family History Show: Family Tree Live
Has Your Family an Interesting Irish Emigration Story to Share?
New Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of May 7, 2018
New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday
Register Now for Computer Workshops at the IAJGS Conference in Warsaw
Register of Qualified Genealogists’ Call for Speakers and Posters – The Way Ahead: Future Challenges for Genealogy
RootsTech2019 Call for Papers
The World’s Most Powerful Windows 10 Pocket-Sized PC
Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Dick Eastman at https://blog.eogn.com/contact-dick-eastman.
To all non-subscribers:
If you would like to read this week’s Plus Edition newsletter, you can sign up for a subscription by looking at the menus to the right and clicking on “Subscribe to or Renew the Plus Edition Newsletter.” Once you subscribe, you will be given immediate access to the Plus Edition web site and will be able to read the latest Plus Edition newsletter, along with the two previous weekly Plus Edition editions.
One Comment
Having not read the book, there does appear to be a significant event left out. Once Acadia was ceded to England, the English spent 40 years attempting to have the Acadians swear allegiance to the English Crown. They occupied strategic territory for the English and they refused to pledge allegiance as they could not see themselves fight the French. The French and the English returned on several occasions and naturally the English wanted to be assured that the Acadians would be their enemies. Looking back, there seems to have been better solutions but it was another time and world.
LikeLike