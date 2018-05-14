Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

(+) Does It Still Make Sense to Buy Genealogy Data CDs?

23andMe Sues Ancestry.com With a Patent Suit Concerning DNA Kits

Announcing the GEDCOM 5.5.1 Annotated Edition

Zotero: Your Personal Research Assistant

Introducing the Health Family Tree

Thief Sentenced for Stealing Artifacts from the National Archives

Version 12 of the The Next Generation of Genealogy Sitebuilding (or “TNG”) has been Released

Artificial Intelligence is Cracking Open the Vatican’s Secret Archives

New UK Family History Show: Family Tree Live

Has Your Family an Interesting Irish Emigration Story to Share?

New Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of May 7, 2018

New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday

Register Now for Computer Workshops at the IAJGS Conference in Warsaw

Register of Qualified Genealogists’ Call for Speakers and Posters – The Way Ahead: Future Challenges for Genealogy

RootsTech2019 Call for Papers

The World’s Most Powerful Windows 10 Pocket-Sized PC

Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events



