NEHGS and the Ontario Genealogical Society Announce Collaboration

The following announcement was written by the New England Historic Genealogical Society and the Ontario Genealogical Society:

May 15, 2018—Boston, Massachusetts— The New England Historic Genealogical Society (NEHGS) and the Ontario Genealogical Society (OGS) have announced an historic marketing collaboration between the two organizations. As a result of an agreement made between the two societies, NEHGS—the oldest and largest genealogical organization in the United States— and OGS—the largest in Canada—will offer memberships, products, and services at attractive discount prices to members of the collaborating organization. Original publications of the two family history institutions—as well as research projects, online courses, webinars, and professional consultations—will also be made available at special pricing to members.

The crossover of genealogical interests between Canada and the United States is a result of years of shared immigration history between the two countries. While moving from one country to the other raises many hurdles today, it was not always so. Cross-border migration was easy and common place in the 1800s, whether by road, railroad, or by way of the frequent lake crossings made by passenger steamers across the Great Lakes. It was common to move from Ontario to the United States, and vice-versa. During the 1870s and 1880s, an estimated 825,000 “British-Americans” left for the United States. The reasons for this migration were multiple, including opportunities for land or employment, family reunification, escaping problems with the authorities, or for many other reasons.

The Statistical Review of Immigration, 1820-1910 and Distribution of Immigrants, 1850-1910 published by the United States Immigration Commission in 1911 shows that 1,179,807 persons reported their birthplace as Canada in that time period. By some conservative estimates, these individuals could have 50 million living descendants in the United States today.

Similarly, migration from New England and other states into Quebec and Ontario was prevalent. The 1901 Canadian federal census shows that some 100,000 reported their birthplace as the United States. Those individuals could easily have more than 3.2 million living descendants today.

This historic collaboration between NEHGS and OGS took effect on May 1, 2018.

About New England Historic Genealogical Society

New England Historic Genealogical Society (NEHGS), with its national headquarters located in Boston’s Back Bay, is the oldest and largest genealogical society in America. NEHGS serves more than 250,000 members and millions of online users engaged in family history nationally and around the world. It is home to a world-class research library and archive, and an expert staff. NEHGS offers an award-winning genealogical research website at AmericanAncestors.org with 1.4 billion records and maintains a publishing division which produces original genealogical research, scholarship, and educational materials, including the Mayflower Descendant, a quarterly journal of Pilgrim genealogy and history.

To learn more about NEHGS, visit AmericanAncestors.org.

About the Ontario Genealogical Society

OGS, an Ontario registered non-profit corporation and a registered Canadian charity, is Canada’s largest member supported genealogical organization. Founded in 1961, with the vision of being recognized as the authority and leader in all aspects of Ontario related family bring together and assist those interested in the pursuit of family history and to preserve Ontario’s genealogical heritage. OGS has 30 geographically based branches throughout Ontario together with 4 special interest groups (British Home Children, Scottish, Ireland and Irish-Palatine). The OGS has published numerous books and pamphlets to assist Ontario researchers, provides its respected journal, Families, to its members, and publishes a weekly online newsletter highlighting events of interest to Ontario researchers. OGS Branches have transcribed the majority of Ontario cemeteries and published numerous indices which are the foundation of family history and genealogical research in Ontario.

To learn more about OGS visit https://ogs.on.ca.