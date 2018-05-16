Forces War Records Announces the Launch of a New Look Website

The following announcement was written by Forces War Records:

Forces War Records, the website to visit for anyone researching their family’s military history or searching for ancestors through military data are excited to announce that it’s new and refreshed website is now live.

With a fresh new design and feel, the new look website gives users the opportunity to navigate through Forces War Records extensive database of military records, documents, products and services with ease. Delivering a fully responsive experience, the new website gives users a seamless transition from desktop to mobile browsing and improved searchability. Also, there’s a whole host of smaller but impactful changes, all to make your experience of the Forces War Records site that much better for you.

Visitors are able to explore the new look site by visiting https://www.forces-war-records.co.uk. Come take a look for yourself.

We hope you like the changes, and if you have any feedback, please let us know via our Customer Services, Facebook or Twitter.

About Forces War Records.

Forces War Records (www.forces-war-records.co.uk) is the website to visit for those researching their family’s military history. Specialising only in military history, the genealogy site contains over 10+ million records of individuals who have served from medieval times – right through to the present day. This fascinating site also has a crack team of professional researchers and military experts on hand to personally uncover extra layers of history about long gone forebears. Its mission is to hold the most in-depth, accurate and helpful military records available.

Initial searches are free, but for a subscription costing, at most, £8.95 a month, users have complete, unrestricted access to Forces War Records’ data. Every time a search is made all files are cross-referenced automatically and every relevant article will appear where a particular ancestor is referenced, maybe even a photo from our historic library archive. Search results can include such information as an individual’s rank, nationality, service number, campaign medals, regiment, battalion, and promotion dates and more. (Please be aware that due to the way we collate and cross-reference our databases, some records will contain more information than that listed.)

With the impending World War One Centenary in 2018 marking the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War, Forces War Records is sure to be the first port of call for many researching the conflict and their family history.