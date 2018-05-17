A new DNA Matrix Chart is now Available in Charting Companion

Progeny Genealogy has introduced a new chart in its popular Charting Companion software that provides a simple way to visualize DNA test results, in the context of a Descendant chart.

The DNA Matrix combines a genealogy database (Family Tree Maker, RootsMagic, Legacy, etc.) with the CSV match files that result from DNA tests. It shows the amount of DNA shared by people in the family tree. It can highlight errors, or confirm hypotheses.

The DNA Matrix is based on the “McGuire method“, and was crowd-sourced in the Facebook group “Genetic Genealogy Tips & Techniques“.

It is impossible to describe these charts by simply using words. I suggest you look for yourself on the Progeny Genealogy web site at: http://progenygenealogy.com/Products/Family-Tree-Charts/DNA-Matrix and at http://progenygenealogy.com/Products/Family-Tree-Charts/DNA-Simulation. You can also see the many other kinds of charts available from Progeny Genealogy at http://progenygenealogy.com/Products/Family-Tree-Charts/Chart-Gallery.