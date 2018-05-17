Meghan Markle’s English Roots

The world is abuzz this week as the former American actress, Meghan Markle, will marry Prince Henry of Wales (familiarly known as Prince Harry) on Saturday, May 19, 2018. He is the younger son of Charles, Prince of Wales, and Diana, Princess of Wales, and is sixth in the line of succession to the British throne. While Meghan Markle is an American, she is related to both Winston Churchill and William Shakespeare, along with many other famous English citizens.

According to the MyHeritage Blog at http://bit.ly/2wRSiSo:

“We found that Markle is William Shakespeare’s fifth cousin thirteen times removed. Her connection to Winston Churchill is even closer, as they are sixth cousin five times removed.

“Markle’s connection to Churchill is through Zachariah Howe, who came from a family of British settlers who originated from Essex.

“Howe was born in Essex in 1640 and later moved to the US. It was in Massachusetts that he met wife Sarah, nee Gilbert. Meghan is a descendant of their son, John, while Winston Churchill was a descendant of their daughter, Sarah Curtis.”

