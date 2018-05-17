New Records on FamilySearch: Week of May 14, 201

· May 17, 2018 · Online Sites · No Comments

Discover your ancestors on FamilySearch with this week’s new records, including birth, marriage, death, and immigration records from AustraliaBrazilKentuckyLuxembourgOklahoma, and Peru. Research these new free records by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country

Collection

Indexed Records

Digital Images

Comments
Australia Australia Cemetery Inscriptions, 1802-2005

3,639

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Luxembourg Luxembourg, Civil Registration, 1796-1941

9,412

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Kentucky Death Records, 1911-1965

31,590

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Puno, Civil Registration, 1890-2005

56,241

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, São Paulo, Immigration Cards, 1902-1980

58,909

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Junín, Civil Registration, 1881-2005

13,833

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Oklahoma, School Records, 1895-1936

24,067

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection
About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

