New Records on FamilySearch: Week of May 14, 201

Discover your ancestors on FamilySearch with this week’s new records, including birth, marriage, death, and immigration records from Australia, Brazil, Kentucky, Luxembourg, Oklahoma, and Peru. Research these new free records by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.
|
Country
|
Collection
|
Indexed Records
|
Digital Images
|
Comments
|Australia
|Australia Cemetery Inscriptions, 1802-2005
|
3,639
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Luxembourg
|Luxembourg, Civil Registration, 1796-1941
|
9,412
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Kentucky Death Records, 1911-1965
|
31,590
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Puno, Civil Registration, 1890-2005
|
56,241
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, São Paulo, Immigration Cards, 1902-1980
|
58,909
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Junín, Civil Registration, 1881-2005
|
13,833
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Oklahoma, School Records, 1895-1936
|
24,067
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
