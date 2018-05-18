New Records Available To Search on Findmypast as of May 18, 2018

The following announcement was written by the folks at Findmypast:

There are over 11 million new records and newspaper articles available to search this Findmypast Friday.

UK deaths 2007-2016

Search over 2.5 million transcripts to discover relatives who died in the United Kingdom. The collection covers England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, the Isle of Man, and Jersey and list the individual’s name, date of death, and location of death.

These records include over two and a half million entries with just under two million records pertaining to the years 2007 to 2013. The remainder of the records cover the years 2014 to 2016.

British in India, Directories 1792-1948 Browse

Browse through 75 assorted almanacs that offer a comprehensive view of life in British India. They contain lists of medical staff, veterinary staff, police, civil servants, and engineers working in India, as well as lists of debtors, charity members, and freemasons. You can also discover practical information for living in India, such as gardening calendars and advice for posting parcels and letters.

The army lists are divided into different sections, including the names of those who served in the infantry and cavalry, the names of officers, those serving as instructors, and those working in other departments such as accounting and engineering. The civil lists provide details of those working in the Indian Civil Service.

Queensland, Trustee files 1889-1929

Explore transcripts of trustee files created under the provisions of wills. This collection comprises trustee files created under the provisions of wills. The original records contain details on a range of topics, such as land ownership, rental properties, fund disbursement, relatives, school fees, and wage lists. The majority of the files included have a 75-year restricted access period.

Each transcript will reveal a combination of your ancestor’s birth date, death date, obituary text and location.

United States Obituary Notices

Over 2.6 million additional records have been added to our collection of United States Obituary Notices. The entire collection now contains over 8.7 million records.

From this index of obituary notices, you can discover your ancestor’s name, birth and death years, and obituary text. This collection has been obtained from the tributes.comwebsite. Additional information such as images and details about the records can be found on the source’s website.

British Newspapers

Over 5.7 million new articles and 20 new titles have been added to our collection of historical British Newspapers.

The new titles available to search include: