Some Genealogy Sites Closing Due to EU’s General Data Protection Regulation

The IAJGS Records Access Alert has written about the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) numerous times—including how in the Netherlands they are removing certain genealogically-relevant documents from their website due to the GDPR. The GDPR becomes effective May 25, 2018

In DNAeXplained-Genetic Genealogy by Roberta Estes she reports that several genealogical firms are also closing down due to the privacy provisions of and compliance with the GDPR:

World Famous Network, a Y-DNA project is shutting down on May 23rd –two days before the GDPR becomes effective. Ms. Estes says the hosted projects will revert their project pages at FamilyTree DNA but the data that does not come from FamilyTree DNA may be blank.

Y-Search and Mitosearch will close by end of May according to their Forum said a FamilyTree DNA representative. These were databases where one could match actual marker values. While not saying these two are closing due to GDPR, the timing is at least “curious”.

https://dna-explained.com/2018/05/14/world-families-network-ysearch-and-mitosearch-bite-the-dust-thanks-so-much-gdpr/

To read the previous IAJGS Records Access Alert postings about the European Union’s GDPR, privacy issues , and more go to: http://lists.iajgs.org/mailman/private/records-access-alerts/. You must be registered to access the archives. To register go to: http://lists.iajgs.org/mailman/listinfo/records-access and follow the instructions to enter your email address, full name and which genealogical organization with whom you are affiliated You will receive an email response that you have to reply to or the subscription will not be finalized.

Jan Meisels Allen

Chairperson, IAJGS Public Records Access Monitoring Committee