The Largest Private Historical Archive in the USA of 4.5 Million Photos, Drawings, Engravings and More is For Sale

I doubt if many private individuals can afford this but a genealogy society, historical society, or perhaps a company that offers historical information on the World Wide Web might be very interested. The historical D. Jay Culver collection, valued at $163.2 million, is offered for $15 million.

According to the announcement from the company handling the sale:

“This unique collection, including more than 4.5 million photographs, plates, line drawings, prints, engravings, playbills and other historical art, delivers a solid opportunity for substantial estimated return on investment. For example, the value of less than one percent of the collection exceeds the asking price of $15 million.

“Several museums also have expressed an interest in various parts of the collection, providing the potential for a sizable social return on investment. Additionally, the 640,000 high-definition digital images are ready to be turned into an online business, and the new owner will be able to utilize the fair market value of the collection for a tax credit.”

The same announcement also states:

“This archive spans nearly every era of world history from the 1600s to the 1900s, and today would rival the Getty collection.”

You can read more about this offering at https://prn.to/2rPNLda.

My thanks to newsletter reader Richard Heaton for telling me about this offer.