I wrote earlier at http://bit.ly/2rYTs9D about Family Tree Live, a new family history conference to be held in London on 26th & 27th April 2019. The organizers of the conference have now issued a call for papers:

Family Tree Live, being held at Alexandra Palace on 26 and 27 April 2019, will offer family history enthusiasts of all levels the opportunity to attend talks presented by an inspiring and knowledgeable range of experts in their subject.

The lecture programme will cover a full range of family history topics, aimed at different levels of experience, and the Family Tree Live lecture programme organisers invite summaries for the delivery of 30-minute talks. 10 minutes will be allowed for questions at the end of each talk.

Please can you present your submission by supplying the details requested below.

Submissions should be sent to helen.t@family-tree.co.uk and editorial@family-tree.co.uk on or before Friday 17 August 2018.