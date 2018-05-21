Genealogy in the Year 2364

Is this the future of genealogy? Actually, it doesn’t look much different from today.

This 1988 Star Trek: The Next Generation episode shows what family history research might be like in the 24th century. An ancient space capsule was discovered floating near the Starship Enterprise. It appears to be from Earth. On board are three humans who are in suspended animation, a form of deep sleep that can last for centuries. The crew of the Starship Enterprise wakes the humans who now find themselves 376 years in the future from their last memories.

One survivor misses her family and learns how family history is done in the 24th century. She also learns about her great-great-great-great-great-grandson.

Take a look at the pedigree charts on the computer screen. They don’t look much different from what we are seeing in today’s computers! That’s not bad for a television show created in 1988 when the most popular genealogy software was Personal Ancestral File version 2.1 for MS-DOS! The show’s writers obviously had a great vision of what genealogy could become.

You can watch the video here or on the YouTube web site at: https://youtu.be/IyY8j0iq6E8.