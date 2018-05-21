Idaho Transportation Department launches ‘Travel Back through Idaho History’ Photo Collection

If you have ancestors or other relatives in Idaho in the past 100 years, you may be interested in a newly-released collection of photographs from the state. There are so many historical photos that really belong to the people. All these state agencies, we collect these over the years and they reflect our history,” ITD spokesperson Reed Hollinshead said.

The ITD launched its 30,000-photo archive on May 1, making historic photos of the state of Idaho available to the public.

You can read more about the new collection and watch a video about the collection in an article on the KPVI-TV web site at http://bit.ly/2kh47Ip. The photographs may be accessed at http://cdm16876.contentdm.oclc.org/cdm/.

