New Brunswick Provincial Archives is Offering to Restore Photos and Documents Damaged by the Recent Flooding

· May 21, 2018 · Photography, Preservation · No Comments

The Provincial Archives in New Brunswick is offering to help residents restore or copy heirloom photos and documents damaged by recent flooding. Items to be considered for restoration include diaries, letters, maps, architectural drawings and photos. Photos can also be printed on paper, tin or glass.

The province says repairs of single documents will be done free of charge. Larger document recovery projects will be given quotes on a case-by-case basis.

“The service offered by the Provincial Archives can help New Brunswickers save what might have otherwise been lost in these trying times,” said Roger Melanson, president of the Treasury Board, in a news release.

You can learn more in news stories at https://www.telegraphjournal.com/kings-county-record/story/100602027/ and at https://globalnews.ca/news/4212370/new-brunswick-flood-photo-restoration/. That last article includes a video showing recent flood waters that damaged many documents and valuable photographs.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title="" rel=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: