New Brunswick Provincial Archives is Offering to Restore Photos and Documents Damaged by the Recent Flooding

The Provincial Archives in New Brunswick is offering to help residents restore or copy heirloom photos and documents damaged by recent flooding. Items to be considered for restoration include diaries, letters, maps, architectural drawings and photos. Photos can also be printed on paper, tin or glass.

The province says repairs of single documents will be done free of charge. Larger document recovery projects will be given quotes on a case-by-case basis.

“The service offered by the Provincial Archives can help New Brunswickers save what might have otherwise been lost in these trying times,” said Roger Melanson, president of the Treasury Board, in a news release.

