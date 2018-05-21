Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

(+) How to Obtain Information from the 1950 and Later Census Records

Automobiles in Old Family Photographs

How to Protect Rare Books, Manuscripts, and Your family’s Documents from the Ravages of Climate Change

Social Security Cards Issued by Woolworth

Google Cloud Storage Plans are now Cheaper than Ever

Some Genealogy Sites Closing Due to EU’s General Data Protection Regulation

The Largest Private Historical Archive in the USA of 4.5 Million Photos, Drawings, Engravings and More is For Sale

Meghan Markle’s English Roots

Forces War Records Announces the Launch of a New Look Website

A new DNA Matrix Chart is now Available in Charting Companion

NEHGS and the Ontario Genealogical Society Announce Collaboration

New Records Available To Search on Findmypast as of May 18, 2018

New Records on FamilySearch: Week of May 14, 201

Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events

