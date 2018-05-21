Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

A notice of the latest EOGN Plus Edition newsletter was sent to you a few minutes ago. Here are the articles in this week’s Plus Edition newsletter:

(+) How to Obtain Information from the 1950 and Later Census Records

Automobiles in Old Family Photographs

How to Protect Rare Books, Manuscripts, and Your family’s Documents from the Ravages of Climate Change

Social Security Cards Issued by Woolworth

Google Cloud Storage Plans are now Cheaper than Ever

Some Genealogy Sites Closing Due to EU’s General Data Protection Regulation

The Largest Private Historical Archive in the USA of 4.5 Million Photos, Drawings, Engravings and More is For Sale

Meghan Markle’s English Roots

Forces War Records Announces the Launch of a New Look Website

A new DNA Matrix Chart is now Available in Charting Companion

NEHGS and the Ontario Genealogical Society Announce Collaboration

New Records Available To Search on Findmypast as of May 18, 2018

New Records on FamilySearch: Week of May 14, 201

Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Dick Eastman at https://blog.eogn.com/contact-dick-eastman.

To all non-subscribers:

If you would like to read this week’s Plus Edition newsletter, you can sign up for a subscription by looking at the menus to the right and clicking on “Subscribe to or Renew the Plus Edition Newsletter.” Once you subscribe, you will be given immediate access to the Plus Edition web site and will be able to read the latest Plus Edition newsletter, along with the two previous weekly Plus Edition editions.

Pamela October 31, 2017 at 1:27 pm

Having not read the book, there does appear to be a significant event left out. Once Acadia was ceded to England, the English spent 40 years attempting to have the Acadians swear allegiance to the English Crown. They occupied strategic territory for the English and they refused to pledge allegiance as they could not see themselves fight the French. The French and the English returned on several occasions and naturally the English wanted to be assured that the Acadians would be their enemies. Looking back, there seems to have been better solutions but it was another time and world.

