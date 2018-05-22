New Records on FamilySearch: Week of May 21, 2018

The following announcement was written by the folks at FamilySearch:

Find your German ancestors on FamilySearch with 2 million new Baden, Germany Catholic Churchrecords. You can also check out the new genealogical records added this week from Argentina, Benin, Austria, Bolivia, Brazil, England, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Ukraine, United States (Iowa, Louisiana, and Rhode Island) and Venezuela.

Research these new free records by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.