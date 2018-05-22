New Records on FamilySearch: Week of May 21, 2018

The following announcement was written by the folks at FamilySearch:
Find your German ancestors on FamilySearch with 2 million new Baden, Germany Catholic Churchrecords. You can also check out the new genealogical records added this week from Argentina, Benin, Austria, Bolivia, Brazil, England, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Ukraine, United States (Iowa, Louisiana, and Rhode Island) and Venezuela.
Research these new free records by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.
|Country
|Collection
|Indexed Records
|Digital Images
|Comments
|Argentina
|Argentina, Corrientes, Catholic Church Records, 1734-1977
|30,572
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Austria
|Austria, Upper Austria, Catholic Church Records, 1581-1919
|19,059
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Benin
|Benin, Civil Registration of Deaths, 1891-2014
|20,583
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Bolivia
|Bolivia Catholic Church Records, 1566-1996
|8,166
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Minas Gerais, Catholic Church Records, 1706-1999
|35,019
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Devon Bishop’s Transcripts, 1558-1887
|446,584
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Germany
|Germany, Schleswig-Holstein, Kreis Steinburg, Civil Registration, 1874-1983
|17,365
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Germany
|Germany, Baden, Archdiocese of Freiburg im Breisgau, Catholic Church Records, 1678-1930
|2,493,466
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Luxembourg
|Luxembourg, Civil Registration, 1796-1941
|4,307
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Netherlands
|Netherlands, Noord-Holland, Civil Registration, 1811-1950
|41,606
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Poland
|Poland, Radom Roman Catholic Church Books, 1587-1966
|8,770
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Portugal
|Portugal, Setúbal, Catholic Church Records, 1555-1911
|1,544
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Ukraine
|Ukraine, Western Ukraine Catholic Church Book Duplicates, 1600-1937
|22,219
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Iowa, Old Age Assistance Records, 1934-1946
|264,371
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Louisiana, Parish Marriages, 1837-1957
|235,765
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Rhode Island Naturalization Records 1907-1991
|6,629
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Venezuela
|Venezuela, Catholic Church Records, 1577-1995
|18,386
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
