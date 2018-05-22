New Records on FamilySearch: Week of May 21, 2018

· May 22, 2018 · Online Sites · No Comments

The following announcement was written by the folks at FamilySearch:

Find your German ancestors on FamilySearch with 2 million new Baden, Germany Catholic Churchrecords. You can also check out the new genealogical records added this week from ArgentinaBeninAustriaBoliviaBrazilEnglandLuxembourgNetherlandsPolandPortugalUkraineUnited States (IowaLouisiana, and Rhode Island) and Venezuela.

Research these new free records by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country Collection Indexed Records Digital Images Comments
Argentina Argentina, Corrientes, Catholic Church Records, 1734-1977 30,572 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Austria Austria, Upper Austria, Catholic Church Records, 1581-1919 19,059 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Benin Benin, Civil Registration of Deaths, 1891-2014 20,583 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Bolivia Bolivia Catholic Church Records, 1566-1996 8,166 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Minas Gerais, Catholic Church Records, 1706-1999 35,019 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Devon Bishop’s Transcripts, 1558-1887 446,584 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Germany Germany, Schleswig-Holstein, Kreis Steinburg, Civil Registration, 1874-1983 17,365 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Germany Germany, Baden, Archdiocese of Freiburg im Breisgau, Catholic Church Records, 1678-1930 2,493,466 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Luxembourg Luxembourg, Civil Registration, 1796-1941 4,307 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Netherlands Netherlands, Noord-Holland, Civil Registration, 1811-1950 41,606 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Poland Poland, Radom Roman Catholic Church Books, 1587-1966 8,770 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Portugal Portugal, Setúbal, Catholic Church Records, 1555-1911 1,544 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Ukraine Ukraine, Western Ukraine Catholic Church Book Duplicates, 1600-1937 22,219 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Iowa, Old Age Assistance Records, 1934-1946 264,371 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Louisiana, Parish Marriages, 1837-1957 235,765 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Rhode Island Naturalization Records 1907-1991 6,629 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Venezuela Venezuela, Catholic Church Records, 1577-1995 18,386 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title="" rel=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: