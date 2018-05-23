How to Get Scotch Tape Off of a Work of Art or a Family Document

Do you have an old document or family heirloom that has Scotch Tape applied? According to an article by Sarah Zhang in The Atlantic web site, “Sticky tape was first invented in the mid-19th century, and it’s been making conservators’ lives hell ever since.”

“Tape is the bane of the conservator’s existence,” says Margaret Holben Ellis, a professor of paper conservation at New York University. The problem is simply that tape works too well. Removing it can easily take off a layer of paper, and adhesives from old tape can sink into paper, staining it an unsightly yellow or brown.

The article then goes on to describe how the experts remove old tape from documents. It isn’t a step-by-step tutorial but rather is more of an introduction to the subject. It will get you started. You can find the article at: https://theatln.tc/2s2yOWn.

My thanks to newsletter reader James Henderson for telling me about this article.