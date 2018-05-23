National Archives of Australia to Lay Off 10 Staff Members

A “downsizing” at the National Archives of Australia has left it less able to give access to records, its boss David Fricker says. The agency that describes itself as Australia’s memory will lose another 10 staff this year after staffing cuts in 2017-18, he confirmed at a Senate estimates hearing on Wednesday. It comes as the archives faces more applications from researchers to access records.

Budget papers this month showed the institution’s staffing would drop to 355 this year, compared to 429 reported in the 2013-14 budget.

You can read more in an article by Doug Dingwall in the Sydney Morning Herald web site at http://bit.ly/2IETqOE.