The following announcement was writtn by the folks at Findmypast:

There are over 141,000 new records available to search this Findmypast Friday , including:

Over 64,000 additional ‘open’ records have been added to the 1939 Register. Since the Register was launched, Findmypast has matched more than four million ‘closed records’ to multiple data sources to correctly confirm the date and location of death for individuals recorded.

The 1939 Register now contains more than 33.9 million searchable records. Each record includes the names of inhabitants at each address, their date of birth, marital status and occupation. A wealth of contextual information, including period photographs never before seen online, infographics, region-specific newspaper articles and historical and contemporary maps, are personally tailored to each record, offering a rich and unique user experience unrivaled by any other family history research tool to date.

Browse through more than 60,000 images of case files of Chinese immigrants arriving in Philadelphia. These images comprise the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) publication M1144: Case Files of Chinese Immigrants, 1895-1920, from District No. 4 (Philadelphia) of the Immigration and Naturalization Service. Records will reveal a combination of your ancestor’s name, age, birth place, occupation, ship name and arrival date.

The original records were created by the regional office of the Immigration and Naturalization Service in an effort to enforce the Chinese exclusion acts passed by Congress during the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The information was provided by the immigrant or their traveling companion but was recorded by a staff member. As such, mistakes exist in the official records, particularly in relation to the spelling of names.

Discover your military ancestor in this index of over 1,500 records obtained through the Our Heroes website. Our Heroes provides photographs and biographical notes of the officers of Irish regiments as well as Irish officers of British regiments who were killed in action or who were mentioned for distinguished conduct between August 1914 and July 1916.

Transcripts will reveal a variety of details including the officer’s birth year, rank, regiment, death date, age at death, burial plot, whether or not they were killed in action and a link to their portrait on the source’s website. Many will also include additional notes revealing details of their service and next of kin.

Discover your South Lancashire Regiment ancestor in this index of over 2,800 prisoners of war from 1914 to 1918. This collection has been obtained through the Warrington Museum & Art Gallery. Additional information about these records can be found on the source’s website.

Each result will provide you with a transcript of some or all of the following fields: last name, soldier number, rank, regiment, year, where held and any additional notes. Some records may even contain details of the soldier’s “adopter” as the Regimental Care Committee for Prisoners of War of the South Lancashire Regiment encouraged individuals to sponsor prisoners. Sponsors would then take on the responsibility of paying for their adopted soldier.

Over 11,000 additional records have been added to the Worcestershire probate index. There are four types of records in this index: grants of administration, administrations with will annexed, limited (where the entire estate of the deceased is not covered), and wills. The Bishop’s Court had jurisdiction over all the probate in the diocese, which covered part of Warwickshire as well as Worcestershire, until 1858.