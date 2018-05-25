What Your London Ancestors Ate: Jellied Eels

Tastes in food certainly have changed over the generations. An article by Tony Dunnell in the Atlas Obscura web site describes one of the favorite foods in London, especially amongst the working class folks in the 1700s. Eels from the River Thames were chopped, boiled, and then combined with vinegar, sliced onion, peppercorns, bay leaves, and salt. As the mixture cooled, the cooked animal’s gelatinous proteins solidified into savory jelly surrounding the meat.

If you are feeling hungry, you can learn more at: https://www.atlasobscura.com/foods/jellied-eels-london.

Comment by Dick Eastman: I ate eels occasionally when I moved to China for some time in the early 1980s. The Chinese eat both fresh water eels and salt water eels although the two taste quite different to me. I love the salt water eels but never cared much for the fresh water variety. When I was back in Shanghai a few weeks ago, I ordered salt water eels again in a restaurant and found that I still like them. They taste a lot like other kinds of fish, quite similar to catfish.

Don’t knock it if you haven’t tried it!

I admit I haven’t yet tried jellied eel, however.