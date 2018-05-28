Lloyd Bockstruck, R.I.P.

One of the giants of genealogy has passed away. Lloyd Dewitt Bockstruck was a prolific author, genealogy scholar, librarian, educator, and lecturer. He died Sunday, May 27, 2018 in Dallas, Texas, at the age of 73.

Lloyd de Witt Bockstruck, the son of Harry Earl Bockstruck and Olive Elsie Blakenship, was born at Vandalia, Illinois. He graduated cum laude with an B.A. in Biology and History from Greenville College in 1967. Mr. Bockstruck received an M.A. in Modern European History from Southern Illinois University in 1969, and and M.S. in Library Science from the University of Illinois at Urbana in 1973. He received a certificate from the Institute of Genealogy and Historical Research, Samford University, in June 1973.

Lloyd was known throughout the genealogy community for his work at the Dallas Public Library. He joined the Library in 1973 and worked there until his retirement. From 1974 to 1991 he also served as an instructor in the School of Continuing Education, Southern Methodist University, Dallas, Texas. He was the senior ranking faculty member of the Institute of Genealogy and Historical Research, Samford University, having joined in 1974. For many years, he authored the genealogical column, “Family Tree,” in the Dallas Morning News, Dallas, Texas. Many of his articles were published in the EOGN.com genealogy newsletter.

Lloyd was always a kind and gentle man, always quick to share his knowledge and to help anyone and everyone with their family history studies. While I met Lloyd many times, my favorite recollections were his telling a group of fellow genealogists over dinner one night about his adventures when he served as a teacher and librarian at Mombasa Baptist High School in Mombasa, Kenya from 1969 through 1971.

Lloyd will be missed but he left behind a great legacy in his writings and his work with thousands of genealogists.