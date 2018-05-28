Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:
Lloyd Bockstruck, R.I.P.
Announcing the Unlock the Past Conference in Seattle
GEDmatch Again Used to Identify a Suspected Murderer
New Brunswick Provincial Archives is Offering to Restore Photos and Documents Damaged by the Recent Flooding
Genealogy in the Year 2364
Hart Island, a Potter’s Field where New York City’s Poor and Unclaimed Dead are Buried
Idaho Transportation Department launches ‘Travel Back through Idaho History’ Photo Collection
Legend of Loch Ness Monster will be Tested with DNA Samples
Caribbean-Americans Searching for Their Chinese Roots
A New Database with Pictures of 18th and 19th Century Ireland is Launched
Findmypast Announces Plans to Publish Kent County Council’s Collection of Original Parish Registers
TheGenealogist releases Metropolitan Police Habitual Criminal Registers
New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday
New Records on FamilySearch: Week of May 21, 2018
Call for Papers – Family Tree Live
‘Aboriginal’ Redacted from Australian Birth, Death, Marriage Certificates after Being Deemed an Offensive Term
National Archives of Australia to Lay Off 10 Staff Members
What Your London Ancestors Ate: Jellied Eels
How to Get Scotch Tape Off of a Work of Art or a Family Document
Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events
Having not read the book, there does appear to be a significant event left out. Once Acadia was ceded to England, the English spent 40 years attempting to have the Acadians swear allegiance to the English Crown. They occupied strategic territory for the English and they refused to pledge allegiance as they could not see themselves fight the French. The French and the English returned on several occasions and naturally the English wanted to be assured that the Acadians would be their enemies. Looking back, there seems to have been better solutions but it was another time and world.
