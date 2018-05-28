The Virtual Genealogical Society issues a Call for Proposals for the 2019 Programs

The following announcement was written by the Virtual Genealogical Society:

Deadline for Submission – Friday, August 31, 2018 at 11:59pm Eastern

Notification of Acceptance – before Friday, September 14, 2018 at 11:59pm Eastern

The Virtual Genealogical Society invites engaging and dynamic speakers to submit diverse proposals in all areas of genealogy for our 2019 monthly programs that are broadcast live via GoToWebinar.

Presenters are paid $100 for providing a 50-minute webinar followed by a 10-minute question-and-answer period, and an accompanying handout. Recorded webinars and handouts are stored behind the VGS member wall for 6 months following the live broadcast.

Presenters may submit a proposal for up to 4 webinars that are relevant to a worldwide audience in a single PDF via email to info@virtualgensoc.com with the following information:

1. Broadcast day preference (Sunday at 1pm Eastern, Tuesday at 8pm Eastern, or Saturday at 11am Eastern)

2. Webinar title

3. Webinar description

4. Webinar outline

5. Audience level (beginning, intermediate or advanced genealogists)

6. Presenter biography

7. List of presentations given during the last 12 months. List must include presentation date, title, description, and audience (society meeting, conference, webinar, etc.)

CHECKLIST:

Proposal sent before Friday, August 31, 2018 at 11:59pm Eastern

Proposal sent as single PDF emailed to info@virtualgensoc.com

No more than 4 webinars included in proposal

Webinars are applicable to worldwide audience

All requested information (see numbers 1-7 above) included in proposal

Click here to download this as a PDF. Questions can be sent via email to info@virtualgensoc.com.