Fire hits National Archives of the Philippines, No Critical Genealogy Documents Lost

The Juan Luna Building in Binondo, Manila, which houses the National Archives of the Philippines (often abbreviated to “NAP”), caught fire Monday morning. 30 firetrucks were deployed to the site.

The National Archives of the Philippines keeps more than 60 million official documents dating back to the Spanish era that can be used by Filipinos as primary sources.

Initial reports simply stated that a fire was raging at the National Archives of the Philippines. Obviously, the initial reports caused concern amongst archivists, historians, and genealogists. However, the fire did not touch any of the historic documents. National Archives employees said the office in Binondo is only used for administrative services as the actual documents are stored at a different location: the National Library at Kalaw Avenue, Manila.

The National Archives of the Philippines web site at does report, “Service to the public is hereby temporary suspended due to fire. Resumption of office will be on June 4, 2018. For further inquiries please call Tel. Numbers at (02) 353-3192 and 564-3945.”