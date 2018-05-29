GDPR ‘Risks Making It Harder to Catch Hackers’

I have written often in recent weeks about Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR. It has already had a major impact on the information available on many genealogy web sites. See https://duckduckgo.com/?q=site%3Aeogn.com+gdpr&t=h_&ia=web for a list of my articles about the GDPR.

The GDPR is a great piece of legislation for anyone who is concerned about their own privacy. However, not everyone is enthused about the new restrictions. In a letter to the Wall Street Journal entitled, The EU’s gift to Cybercriminals, lawyers Brian Finch and Steven Farmer claim:

“Police will be robbed of ready access to vital data drastically impeding their efforts to identify and shut down illicit activity. The regulatory rubric the EU has created will make it harder than ever to catch computer hackers.”

While I suspect the work of law enforcement authorities will become more difficult, that alone should not be reason to repeal the GDPR. That brings to mind an old saying about “throwing the baby out with the bathwater.”

Brian Finch and Steven Farmer’s letter may be found on the Wall Street Journal web site at https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-eus-gift-to-cybercriminals-1527517362.

NOTE: The Journal allows free access to a few of its articles every month but if you go to the web site often you may be blocked and asked to subscribe in order to gain access.

My thanks to newsletter reader W David Samuelsen for telling me about this article.