The Five Civilized Tribes to Host a Genealogy Conference in Oklahoma

· May 29, 2018 · Conferences · No Comments

Genealogy conferences amongst Native American groups are unusual. Therefore, I was pleasantly surprised to learn that the Five Civilized Tribes are formally gathering to share knowledge and hear from genealogy experts. The Five Tribes Ancestry Conference, Understanding Native American Genealogy among the Five Tribes, will take place June 7-9 at the Chickasaw Cultural Center in Sulphur, Oklahoma.

The conference will feature keynote speaker Dr. Daniel F. Littlefield, the director of the Sequoyah Research Center at the University of Arkansas- Little Rock and the author of numerous books, including A Bibliography of Native American Writers, 1772-1924.

Other speakers will include: Anita Finger-Smith, principal genealogist of Cherokee Genealogy Services, licensed by the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians; as well as Bill Welge, Director-Office of American Indian Culture and Preservation at Oklahoma Historical Society.

You can learn more about the Five Tribes Ancestry Conference at: http://www.cherokeeheritage.org/cherokee-ancestry-conference.

