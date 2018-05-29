Your Ancestors: the Swimsuit Edition

If Sports Illustrated can have an annual Swimsuit Edition, why can’t a genealogy blog or web site do the same?

Today’s picture of bathing beauties comes from the Shorpy.com web site, a site that specializes in displaying high-resolution images of old photographs. Entitled Bathing at York Beach, Maine, this photograph was taken around 1906.

Click on the above image to view a high-resolution version.

While the first thing that most people will notice is the “bathing costumes” of the women and men alike, I also find it interesting that many of the men are wearing suit coats at the beach! Many of the women are also dressed in very nice looking street clothes, not “bathing costumes.” Men and women alike are wearing hats. Obviously, they are not planning to enter the water.

You can view a high-resolution image of this 1906 photograph on the Shorpy.com web site at: http://www.shorpy.com/node/23368?size=_original#caption.

I have been on this beach at York, Maine many times. The “bathing costumes” are not the same today!