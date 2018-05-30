Early ‘Vermont Newspapers of Record’ are now Available Online

The following press release was written by the office of the Vermont Secretary of State, Jim Condos:

Secretary of State Jim Condos and State Archivist Tanya Marshall announced today that early Vermont newspapers have been added to Newspapers.com and can be researched online for free by residents. Through a partnership with Ancestry.com, and its subsidiary Newspapers.com, the Vermont State Archives and Records Administration (VSARA), a division within the Office of the Vermont Secretary of State, continues to improve access to many of the state’s most valuable records. The Vermont Department of Libraries, which has microfilmed hundreds of Vermont newspapers over the past several decades, transferred its newspapers microfilm reels to VSARA in 2017.

“Newspapers, especially newspapers of record, are instrumental to ensuring Vermonters are informed and knowledgeable about historic government actions” said Secretary Jim Condos. “Preserving these newspapers in the state archives and increasing access through our partnership with Newspapers.com is a win-win for both state government and the citizens of Vermont.”

Condos applauded the Department’s decision to transfer the records to the State Archives saying, “We thank the Department of Libraries for its efforts to collect and preserve Vermont newspapers, making this important access for members of the public possible.”

Since January of this year, millions of pages from Vermont newspapers dating from the 1700s through 1922 have been digitized and are now available online through the MyVermont.gov state portal. MyVermont.gov accounts are free and can be created by visiting https://secure.vermont.gov/myvermont.

“Being able to provide free online access to Vermonters is an exciting outcome to a long history of interrelatedness, as well as reciprocity, when it comes to Vermont newspapers, the Vermont Office of the Secretary of State, the Vermont Department of Libraries, and the state’s obligations for preservation and public access” said State Archivist Tanya Marshall.

The full set of Vermont newspapers on microfilm, which range in date from the 1700s to 2017, are available through VSARA’s Reference Room. Individuals interested in learning more about Vermont’s newspapers can contact VSARA at sos.archives@vermont.gov or 802-828-2308.