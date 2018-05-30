Your Ancestry may Qualify You for Luxembourg Citizenship and Passport

Dual citizenship (a legal citizen of two countries) is legal and quite common. There are many ways of obtaining a second citizenship. Several countries offer citizenship if you can prove that your ancestor(s) emigrated from that country.

There are numerous advantages to having a second, or even a third, citizenship. According to Investopedia at http://bit.ly/2LFoEDf:

“Dual citizens can receive the benefits and privileges offered by each country. For example, they have access to two social service systems, can vote in either country and may be able to run for office in either country, depending on the law. They are also allowed to work in either country without needing a work permit or visa and can attend school in either country at the citizen tuition rate.”

The same article also states:

“Having a citizen’s passport eliminates the need for long-stay visas and questioning about the purpose of your trip. It also guarantees right of entry to both countries, which can be especially important if you have family to visit, are a student or do business in either country.”

There are many more advantages, depending upon the country involved. Citizenship in any country that belongs to the European Union includes numerous advantages. Having more than one passport affords you greater freedom to travel if a country has entry or length-of- stay restrictions. In some European countries, you may be allowed to purchase property, such as a vacation home, only if you are a citizen of a European Union country, even in a different country from where you are purchasing the property. A European Union passport enables the holder to seek employment in any European Union country without immigration restriction. There may be tax advantages also.

Finally, there is the option of safety. American citizens are in danger when traveling in a number of countries around the world. But when was the last time you read about a Luxembourg citizen being robbed or attacked by an angry mob in a foreign country?

Luxembourg is one country in the European Union that offers citizenship and passports to descendants of people who left the country many years ago. If you have two legal passports, it might be wise to keep the American passport in your pocket and to only use the Luxembourg passport when traveling.

Simon Black writes a financial blog that often features articles about the rights of citizens in one country when traveling in another. He often recommends obtaining two or more citizenships for a variety of reasons. This week, he published an article that should be of interest to anyone with Luxembourg ancestry. It seems that Luxembourg will grant citizenship (and a passport) to any person who had a direct-line ancestor born in Luxembourg in its modern borders (and who was alive on January 1, 1900). You do not need to give up your present citizenship unless your present country refuses to recognize dual citizenship.

NOTE #1: The United States, Canada, and most of the European countries will recognize dual citizenship.

But the Luxembourg government only allowed a ten-year window to claim that citizenship and that window closes on December 31, 2018.

If you believe you qualify for Luxembourg citizenship and passport, you need to start the process now! This eligibility applies to ANYONE… as long as you can trace your lineage back to Luxembourg.

NOTE #2: In his article, Simon Black explains why many people who think they have German or French ancestry will actually find they have Luxembourg ancestry. It seems that Luxembourg lost one-third of its population to emigration in the 19th century. Many of these people spoke Luxembourgish, French, or German or perhaps all of those languages. As a result, upon arrival in their new country, many of these people were erroneously classified as German or French citizens. The bottom line is that you have to provide proof of your descent in the form of all the documents genealogists are familiar with: birth certificates, passenger lists, immigration documents, citizenship applications, and more.

You might qualify for this unique second passport. If you do, I suspect your ancestor would have been proud of you. But the window closes soon…

You can read more in Simon Black’s article at: http://bit.ly/2slZilD.