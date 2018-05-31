Families Gather to Recreate 1939 Photo of Ancestors

You might want to try this at your next family reunion. It would be a great way to remember your deceased relatives.

In the fall of 1939, five friends, “The Boys of Magnolia” gathered for a picture on the corner of Main St. in Magnolia, Ohio. The photo consisted of two sets of brothers and a close friend, Tony Tozzi, Daniel (Chappy) Cascioli, Mike Costello, Mike Tozzi and Lawrence Cascioli. The photograph was taken shortly before each of them was sent off to fight in World War II.

In the fall of 2017, another five men, all relatives of “the Boys of Magnolia” gathered at the same corner of Main St. in Magnolia, to pose for the recreation of a picture their ancestors had taken in 1939. The men in the modern photograph all dressed in clothing similar to what their older relatives had worn in the 1939 photo.

