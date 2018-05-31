Muskegon County Genealogical Society Holds Ceremony and Provides Headstones for Children Buried in Unmarked Graves

Seventy-two children buried in unmarked graves in the Shady Rest cemetery in Muskegon, Michigan are receiving new headstones and will be remembered a special ceremony today.

The Muskegon County Genealogical Society over a year ago approached the county’s board of commissioner with the idea of making May Cemetery Awareness Month. When the board approved the request, the society quickly got to work restoring and cleaning up cemeteries and grave sites throughout the county.

“We are doing a cemetery project for the Muskegon County Genealogical Society,” said Bill Hansen, cemetery committee chairman. “We are attempting to map all of the cemeteries in the county into an interactive mapping system, and we have done seventeen so far, and as part of that we sort of unofficial adopted this cemetery to work on.”

Since May 2017, they have raised 255 headstones, repaired entrance gates, painted metalwork, and planted flowers.

You can read the full story in an article in the Fox 17 Online web site at: http://bit.ly/2LJtcZ4.

Comment: I would hope other genealogy societies would copy this example of “doing the right thing” for deceased persons. What is YOUR society doing?