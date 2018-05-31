Two Book Reviews in One: The Wicked Trade and also The Suffragette’s Secret

The following book reviews were written by Dina Carson, a Colorado genealogist, author, and publisher:

The Wicked Trade

by Nathan Dylan Goodwin. Self-published. 2018. 357 pages.

Morton Farrier, forensic genealogist, is back with a new case from the descendants of Ann Fothergill. They left behind a mysterious letter implying Ann’s association with the notorious Aldington Gang—a group of smugglers thought responsible for the murder of Quartermaster Richard Morgan.

They had been rounded up and hanged.

At least some of them were. How did the leader of the gang escape the gallows? And how did Ann make her way from “the tiny, filthy houses rife with poverty, larceny and prostitution” to own not one but several Inns and Public Houses?

Could she have been the key to the smugglers’ success and the gold they supposedly abandoned evading capture by the Preventative Officers—a ruthless group of King’s agents who had the power to order the execution of anyone caught smuggling. Was she the real ring leader, or merely caught up in the wicked trade? And which descendant is about to get caught up in the greed that often follows a tale of long lost gold? Only Morton Farrier can put together the clues to solve a nearly 200-year-old mystery.

The Suffragette’s Secret

by Nathan Dylan Goodwin. Self-published. 2018. 94 pages.

When Morton Farrier, forensic genealogist, married Julia, his life changed forever. But when they had their first child, it turned upside down. Little “Albert” turned out not to be an “Albert” at all, but an adorable little girl.

As they search for a name for their new daughter, the story of Julia’s great-grandmother, Grace Emmerson, catches Morton’s attention. How did Grace, a product of the poor house from the time she was orphaned at age four, become a militant suffragette? And why, so suddenly, did her militant activities cease? Was it because of her brutal treatment and incarceration after suffrage rallies? Or could the answer lie in her past?

Morton must sift through the clues that led his wife’s great-grandmother to a quiet life as a wife and mother—the quiet life that ensured his new baby girl’s existence.

These two stories are published as one volume, offering us a 2-in-1 treat.

Mr. Dylan remains a popular author among genealogist readers, with good reason. His stories involve research that we are acquainted with, but with fictional mystery and intrigue that takes us into entertainment. Good summer reading.

The self-published Forensic Genealogist series of books Nathan Dylan Goodwin are available from his web site at: https://www.nathandylangoodwin.com/.