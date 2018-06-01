Findmypast Announces New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday

The following announcement was written by Findmypast:

There are over 2.7 million new records available to search this Findmypast Friday, including:

Were your catholic ancestors baptised in the Archdiocese of Chicago in Illinois? Over 1.2 million additional Sacramental registers dating from the mid-1800s up to 1925 have been added to our existing collection of Chicago Catholic Baptisms. Records will reveal the date and location of your ancestor’s baptism, the names of their parents and their residence. Each result will provide a transcript and image of the original baptism register.

The Archdiocese of Chicago was first established as a diocese in 1843 and later as an archdiocese in 1880. It serves the Catholic population of Cook and Lake Counties in north eastern Illinois and consists of 6 vicariates and 31 deaneries.

Explore over 597,000 additional parish marriage records covering the Catholic population of Cook and Lake Counties in north-eastern Illinois.

Each result will provide a transcript and an image of the original marriage register that may reveal the couple’s marriage date, marriage location, the names of their parents and the names of any witnesses.

Search over 229,000 recently added burial records to discover when and where your Catholic ancestors were laid to rest. Images may reveal additional details such as cause of death, residence, place of birth, father’s name, mother’s name and the name of the priest who conducted the service.

During the nineteenth century, Chicago was one of the fastest growing cities in the world, the population increasing twenty-fold between 1860 and 1910 to make it the fifth largest city in the world. Chicago was a veritable boomtown, with its population swelling with emigrants from Europe; Czech and Polish emigrants represented a large proportion of this growing population.

Our collection of Chicago Roman Catholic Parish Registers is now available to browse. Our browse function enables you to delve through original registers of baptisms, marriages and burials page by page.

Were your ancestors members of a Catholic congregation in Chicago? Explore more than 430,000 assorted congregational records from across the archdiocese to uncover vital biographical details as well as where and when your ancestors worshiped.

Over 43,000 additional records covering schools in County Mayo have been added to our collection of Ireland National School registers. The entire collection now contains more than 186,000 records from many areas of the country spanning the years 1860 to 1922.

School registers can reveal a variety of details related to your ancestor’s schooling. Records may reveal how they did in school, how good their attendance was, how old they were and what their parents or guardians did for a living. These registers, from schools that have since closed down, give a fascinating insight into the multidenominational early school system and can be a valuable resource for genealogists. Please note, however, those images that include individuals born after the 100-year cut-off have been redacted; therefore, some entries only include a transcript.

Over 33,000 additional records have been added to our collection of Scottish Memorial Inscriptions. The collection includes records from 14 Scottish counties including the Isle of Skye and 209 burial grounds. A full list of the burial grounds, organised by county, found in Scotland monumental inscriptions index can be found through the link provided in Useful links and resources.

In this index, you will find burials as early as 1507, like Robert Graham buried at Kinneff church in Kincardineshire, and as recent as 2016, like Morag Hamilton buried in Carmichael cemetery in Lanarkshire.