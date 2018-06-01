How to Maintain Your Own Personal Archive

· June 1, 2018 · Preservation · No Comments

Archivists Alexis Antracoli, Annalise Berdini, and Valencia Johnson have shared their tips for personal archiving in the digital age in an article in the Princeton Alumni Weekly. The ideas they offer make sense to me (and I do follow most of their suggestions). You might want to read the article at https://paw.princeton.edu/article/your-very-own-archive and then consider your own practices. Perhaps it is time for a change or two?

