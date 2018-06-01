Archivists Alexis Antracoli, Annalise Berdini, and Valencia Johnson have shared their tips for personal archiving in the digital age in an article in the Princeton Alumni Weekly. The ideas they offer make sense to me (and I do follow most of their suggestions). You might want to read the article at https://paw.princeton.edu/article/your-very-own-archive and then consider your own practices. Perhaps it is time for a change or two?
How to Maintain Your Own Personal Archive
Dick Eastman · June 1, 2018 · Preservation · No Comments
Dick Eastman, author
Dick Eastman has been writing this genealogy newsletter for 22 years.
He has been involved in genealogy for more than 35 years. He has worked in the computer industry for more than 40 years in hardware, software, and managerial positions. By the early 1970s, Dick was already using a mainframe computer to enter his family data on punch cards. He built his first home computer in 1980.
Read the Plus Edition Newsletter
Click here to subscribe to the Plus Edition newsletter for about 38¢ per week!.
Subscribe to the FREE Standard Edition Newsletter!
Want to receive a once-a-day email message containing links to all the
new articles published here? Click
here to subscribe to the FREE mailing list.
You can unsubscribe at any time within seconds. Details may be found here.
You can subscribe to the Plus Edition here: https://blog.eogn.com/subscribe-to-the-plus-edition.
Steal these articles!
Yes, you may copy and republish MOST of the articles in this newsletter elsewhere, with a very few exceptions. See COPYRIGHTS and Other Legal Things for details.
Search Past Newsletter Articles
Important Links
- Are you new to genealogy? Read this.
- Read the Plus Edition Newsletter
- Subscribe to the Plus Edition Newsletter
- Give the Gift of an EOGN Newsletter Plus Edition Subscription
- Subscribe to the FREE Standard Edition Newsletter
- Renew Your Plus Edition Newsletter
- Comments from Plus Edition Subscribers
- Calendar of Genealogy Events
- RootsBooks.com – Your Online Genealogy Bookstore
- This Newsletter's Chat Room
- Click here to Print, Email, or Save Articles as a PDF file on Your Computer
- You are invited to forward or republish these articles for non-commercial purposes! See COPYRIGHTS and Other Legal Things for details.
- Why You Might Not be Receiving the Plus Edition Email Messages
- How to Change the Address on Your Email Newsletter Subscription
- Follow this newsletter on: Facebook, Google+ and Twitter.
- Dick Eastman's other publication: the Privacy Blog
- Contact Dick Eastman
Recent Posts
- Findmypast Announces New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday
- How to Maintain Your Own Personal Archive
- It is the First Day of the Month: Back Up Your Genealogy Files
- Two Book Reviews in One: The Wicked Trade and also The Suffragette’s Secret
- Muskegon County Genealogical Society Holds Ceremony and Provides Headstones for Children Buried in Unmarked Graves
- Families Gather to Recreate 1939 Photo of Ancestors
- Your Ancestry may Qualify You for Luxembourg Citizenship and Passport
- A Report in Wired Claims 23AndMe is Suing Ancestry Over Some Ancient Intellectual Property
- Early ‘Vermont Newspapers of Record’ are now Available Online
- Your Ancestors: the Swimsuit Edition
- GDPR ‘Risks Making It Harder to Catch Hackers’
- United States Colored Troops (USCT) Pension Files Online
- The Five Civilized Tribes to Host a Genealogy Conference in Oklahoma
- Fire hits National Archives of the Philippines, No Critical Genealogy Documents Lost
- Maybe DNA Can’t Answer All Our Questions About Heredity
- The Virtual Genealogical Society issues a Call for Proposals for the 2019 Programs
- Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent
- Lloyd Bockstruck, R.I.P.
- Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events
- A New Database with Pictures of 18th and 19th Century Ireland is Launched
Most Popular Articles in Recent Days
- Your Ancestry may Qualify You for Luxembourg Citizenship and Passport
- A Report in Wired Claims 23AndMe is Suing Ancestry Over Some Ancient Intellectual Property
- Early 'Vermont Newspapers of Record' are now Available Online
- Families Gather to Recreate 1939 Photo of Ancestors
- Two Book Reviews in One: The Wicked Trade and also The Suffragette’s Secret
- A Little-Known Government Genealogy Service
- Muskegon County Genealogical Society Holds Ceremony and Provides Headstones for Children Buried in Unmarked Graves
- Your Ancestors: the Swimsuit Edition
- Maybe DNA Can’t Answer All Our Questions About Heredity
- GDPR 'Risks Making It Harder to Catch Hackers'
Categories
- Announcements (79)
- Books (172)
- Business News (137)
- CD-ROM (4)
- Cloud Services (49)
- Conferences (277)
- Current Affairs (355)
- DNA (207)
- Education (93)
- Film/Photos (4)
- Food and Drink (8)
- From the Archives (1)
- From the In-box (1)
- Games (1)
- Genealogy Basics (130)
- Hardware (102)
- Help Wanted (15)
- Heraldry (5)
- History (309)
- Humor (11)
- Legal Affairs (147)
- Music (5)
- Off Topic (65)
- Online Sites (968)
- Opinion (6)
- People (174)
- Photography (77)
- Plus Edition Article (26)
- Podcast (7)
- Preservation (144)
- Scams (11)
- Societies (229)
- Software (274)
- Sponsor (2)
- Television (6)
- This Newsletter (93)
- Travel (47)
- Uncategorized (48)
- Video & Television (141)
- Web/Tech (15)
- Webinars & Podcasts (10)
- Weblogs (3)
Archives
Archives of Most Articles from June 2004 and Later are Available in the
EOGN Plus Edition subscribers’ web
site.
Blog Stats
- 9,342,368 hits
Recent Comments