MyHeritage Pedigree View Now Available in Edit Mode

· June 4, 2018 · Online Sites · No Comments

From the MyHeritage Blog:

We recently released the long awaited and highly requested Pedigree View for online family trees, which was very well received by our users. This new view enables you to see a person in your family tree and their direct ancestors.

We initially released Pedigree View as read-only. We are happy to announce that you can now add, edit, and delete tree profiles directly from the Pedigree View. It is no longer necessary to switch to the Family View to edit your tree.

Details, along with a step-by-step tutorial, may be found in the MyHeritage Blog at: https://blog.myheritage.com/2018/06/pedigree-view-now-available-in-edit-mode/.

