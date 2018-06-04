Need a Little Extra Money? You’ll Soon be Able to Sell and Rent Your DNA

· June 4, 2018 · DNA · No Comments

NOTE: I don’t think I will be the first person to sign up for this. In fact, I won’t sign up at all. However, I like to report all the news and this does qualify as “news.” You can decide for yourself whether or not you support this new business venture. I won’t.

Consumers will soon be able to sell or rent their DNA to scientists who are trying to fight diseases as different as dementia, lupus and leukemia. Bio-brokers want to collect everything from someone’s 23andMe and Ancestry.com gene data to fully sequenced genomes. The data would be sold or rented to biomedical institutes, universities and pharmaceutical companies, generating money for consumers who share their genetic secrets.

The roundup is mostly led by LunaDNA of Solana Beach, California and Nebula Genomics of San Francisco, startups that are still figuring out how much a person would be paid for their contribution.

You can read more in an article by Gary Robbins in the San Diego Union-Tribune web site at: http://bit.ly/2suod6w.

