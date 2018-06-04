New Historical Records Added to MyHeritage in May 2018

The following is an excerpt from a much longer announcement written by MyHeritage:

We’ve reached a new huge milestone — we now have over 9 billion historical records in MyHeritage SuperSearchTM! After achieving our huge milestone of over 8 billion historical records, we have added another one billion records in less than 10 months.

In this update, we are announcing 11 new collections with a total of 9,847,828 million new historical records.

Here is a breakdown of the new records added:

Collection Description Number of Records Exclusive to MyHeritage Link to Search

Connecticut Newspapers, 1791-2009		 A compendium of newspapers published in various cities and towns in the state of Connecticut from 1791 until 2009. 2,343,327 pages in 23 newspaper titles Exclusive Search collection now

Maine Newspapers, 1861-2008		 As above for Maine, from 1861 until 2008. 2,137,531 pages in 16 newspaper titles Exclusive Search collection now

New Hampshire Newspapers, 1869-2008		 As above for New Hampshire, from 1869 until 2008. 649,473 pages in 7 newspaper titles Exclusive Search collection now

Rhode Island Newspapers, 1778-1938		 As above for Rhode Island, from 1778 until 1938. 594,209 pages from 26 newspaper titles Exclusive Search collection now

Delaware Newspapers, 1880-2009		 As above for Delaware, from 1880 until 2009. 126,331 pages in 3 newspaper titles Exclusive Search collection now

Denmark Census, 1840		 The 1840 census of Denmark, which included the kingdom of Denmark and also the duchies of Schleswig and Holstein. 1,621,400 records Exclusive Search collection now

Denmark Census, 1834		 The 1834 census of Denmark. 1,134,062 records Exclusive Search collection now

New Jersey Marriage License Index, 1901-1914 		An index to marriage licenses filed at the New Jersey State Clerk Offices from 1901 to 1914. The index contains the given names and surnames of both the bride and the groom, the year of the license application, and the state file number. 769,976 records Not Exclusive Search collection now

New Jersey Birth Index 1901-1903		 An index to births filed at the New Jersey State Clerk Offices from 1901-1903. The index contains the given and surname of the child, the father, and the mother, the year of birth, and the state file number. 272,250 records Not Exclusive Search collection now

New Jersey Death Index 1901-1903		 An index to deaths filed at the New Jersey State Clerk Offices from 1901-1903. The index contains the given and surname of the deceased, the year of death, and the state file number. 96,216 records Not Exclusive Search collection now

Queensland, Australia Passenger and Crew Lists, 1852-1885		 An index to inwards passenger and crew lists arriving in Brisbane and Moreton Bay between 1852 and 1885, sourced from the Collector of Customs (Brisbane) records, held at the National Archives of Australia, Brisbane 103,053 records Not Exclusive Search collection now

NOTE: The full announcement is much longer and includes detailed descriptions of the new record collections added in May. The entire announcement nay be found in the MyHeritage Blog at: https://blog.myheritage.com/2018/06/new-historical-records-added-in-may-2018.

