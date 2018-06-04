Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

(+) Will Your Next Primary Computer be a Tablet or a Smartphone?

New Historical Records Added to MyHeritage in May 2018

MyHeritage Pedigree View Now Available in Edit Mode

Two Book Reviews in One: The Wicked Trade and also The Suffragette’s Secret

Experts Outline Ethics Issues With Use of Genealogy DNA to Solve Crimes

GDPR ‘Risks Making It Harder to Catch Hackers’

Your Ancestry may Qualify You for Luxembourg Citizenship and Passport

How to Maintain Your Own Personal Archive

Maybe DNA Can’t Answer All Our Questions About Heredity



A Report in Wired Claims 23AndMe is Suing Ancestry Over Some Ancient Intellectual Property

United States Colored Troops (USCT) Pension Files Online

Early ‘Vermont Newspapers of Record’ are now Available Online

Findmypast Announces New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday

Families Gather to Recreate 1939 Photo of Ancestors

Fire hits National Archives of the Philippines, No Critical Genealogy Documents Lost

Muskegon County Genealogical Society Holds Ceremony and Provides Headstones for Children Buried in Unmarked Graves

The Five Civilized Tribes to Host a Genealogy Conference in Oklahoma

The Virtual Genealogical Society issues a Call for Proposals for the 2019 Programs

Your Ancestors: the Swimsuit Edition

It is the First Day of the Month: Back Up Your Genealogy Files

Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events

