Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

· June 4, 2018 · This Newsletter · One Comment

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

A notice of the latest EOGN Plus Edition newsletter was sent to you a few minutes ago. Here are the articles in this week’s Plus Edition newsletter:

(+) Will Your Next Primary Computer be a Tablet or a Smartphone?

New Historical Records Added to MyHeritage in May 2018

MyHeritage Pedigree View Now Available in Edit Mode

Two Book Reviews in One: The Wicked Trade and also The Suffragette’s Secret

Experts Outline Ethics Issues With Use of Genealogy DNA to Solve Crimes

GDPR ‘Risks Making It Harder to Catch Hackers’

Your Ancestry may Qualify You for Luxembourg Citizenship and Passport

How to Maintain Your Own Personal Archive

Maybe DNA Can’t Answer All Our Questions About Heredity


A Report in Wired Claims 23AndMe is Suing Ancestry Over Some Ancient Intellectual Property

United States Colored Troops (USCT) Pension Files Online

Early ‘Vermont Newspapers of Record’ are now Available Online

Findmypast Announces New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday

Families Gather to Recreate 1939 Photo of Ancestors

Fire hits National Archives of the Philippines, No Critical Genealogy Documents Lost

Muskegon County Genealogical Society Holds Ceremony and Provides Headstones for Children Buried in Unmarked Graves

The Five Civilized Tribes to Host a Genealogy Conference in Oklahoma

The Virtual Genealogical Society issues a Call for Proposals for the 2019 Programs

Your Ancestors: the Swimsuit Edition

It is the First Day of the Month: Back Up Your Genealogy Files

Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Dick Eastman at https://blog.eogn.com/contact-dick-eastman.

To all non-subscribers:

If you would like to read this week’s Plus Edition newsletter, you can sign up for a subscription by looking at the menus to the right and clicking on “Subscribe to or Renew the Plus Edition Newsletter.” Once you subscribe, you will be given immediate access to the Plus Edition web site and will be able to read the latest Plus Edition newsletter, along with the two previous weekly Plus Edition editions.

One Comment

Pamela October 31, 2017 at 1:27 pm

Having not read the book, there does appear to be a significant event left out. Once Acadia was ceded to England, the English spent 40 years attempting to have the Acadians swear allegiance to the English Crown. They occupied strategic territory for the English and they refused to pledge allegiance as they could not see themselves fight the French. The French and the English returned on several occasions and naturally the English wanted to be assured that the Acadians would be their enemies. Looking back, there seems to have been better solutions but it was another time and world.

Like

Reply

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title="" rel=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: