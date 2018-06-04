Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:
(+) Will Your Next Primary Computer be a Tablet or a Smartphone?
New Historical Records Added to MyHeritage in May 2018
MyHeritage Pedigree View Now Available in Edit Mode
Two Book Reviews in One: The Wicked Trade and also The Suffragette’s Secret
Experts Outline Ethics Issues With Use of Genealogy DNA to Solve Crimes
GDPR ‘Risks Making It Harder to Catch Hackers’
Your Ancestry may Qualify You for Luxembourg Citizenship and Passport
How to Maintain Your Own Personal Archive
Maybe DNA Can’t Answer All Our Questions About Heredity
A Report in Wired Claims 23AndMe is Suing Ancestry Over Some Ancient Intellectual Property
United States Colored Troops (USCT) Pension Files Online
Early ‘Vermont Newspapers of Record’ are now Available Online
Findmypast Announces New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday
Families Gather to Recreate 1939 Photo of Ancestors
Fire hits National Archives of the Philippines, No Critical Genealogy Documents Lost
Muskegon County Genealogical Society Holds Ceremony and Provides Headstones for Children Buried in Unmarked Graves
The Five Civilized Tribes to Host a Genealogy Conference in Oklahoma
The Virtual Genealogical Society issues a Call for Proposals for the 2019 Programs
Your Ancestors: the Swimsuit Edition
It is the First Day of the Month: Back Up Your Genealogy Files
Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events
Having not read the book, there does appear to be a significant event left out. Once Acadia was ceded to England, the English spent 40 years attempting to have the Acadians swear allegiance to the English Crown. They occupied strategic territory for the English and they refused to pledge allegiance as they could not see themselves fight the French. The French and the English returned on several occasions and naturally the English wanted to be assured that the Acadians would be their enemies. Looking back, there seems to have been better solutions but it was another time and world.
