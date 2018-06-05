Accessible Archives Completes Imaging for American County Histories Database

The following is an announcement from Accessible Archives:

Malvern, PA (June 5, 2018) – Accessible Archives, Inc.®, an electronic publisher of full-text primary source historical databases, has announced the finalization of the imaging portion of its massive American County Histories collection. The project culminated with the inclusion of the last volumes from the expanded portions of the New England and Mid-Atlantic Regions. Imaging previously was completed for the original coverage of these areas as well as for the Southeast, Southwest, West, Central and Midwest regions.

Published primarily between 1870 and 1923, county histories are a cornerstone of local historical and genealogical research. They provide historians and genealogists with regional overviews and general community conditions. Ancestor research often yields collateral information about neighbors, friends and associates. Additional areas include government, medical and legal professions, churches, industries, schools, fire departments, cemeteries, transportation, and local and regional geological conditions. For an overview of non-traditional uses and original sources, please see our whitepaper on the topic.

In addition to the careful imaging of these volumes each article within the volumes is keyed and XML-tagged instead of utilizing dirty OCR. Although this effort is extremely time-consuming forty-one states are fully available with the project targeted for year-end completion. Accessible Archives continues to be the only authority for coverage of all fifty states, Thus, users are able to search by individual county, across a state or region, or throughout the entire country as a unified entry. In addition, a search can be constructed across all additional databases, thus gleaning results from such diverse areas as African American Newspapers, The Civil War, Women’s History and the like.

Accessible Archives provides additional access support through the provision of customized MARC records. These free records are now fully available for all completed images. Access also is supported through all discovery services.

In its role as exclusive sales and marketing agent for Accessible Archives, Unlimited Priorities LLC ® continues to manage this important project by providing technical and production assistance, product development and licensing agreements. Iris L. Hanney, Unlimited Priorities president, observed: “The completion of this immense project opens broad avenues for research covering every aspect of the development of towns and cities, counties and states, and the country as a whole. It also has firmly established Accessible Archives as the foremost digitized source for nationwide coverage of county histories.”

About Accessible Archives, Inc.

Accessible Archives utilizes a team of digital technology and conversion specialists to provide vast quantities of archived historical information previously available only in microform, hard copy or as images only. Databases containing diverse primary source materials – leading books, newspapers and periodicals – reflect broad views across 18th and 19th century America. Accessible Archives will continue to add titles covering important topics and time periods to assist scholars and students at all academic levels. Unlimited Priorities LLC is the exclusive sales and marketing agent for Accessible Archives.