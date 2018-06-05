Internet Archive’s Book Scanning Robot

This is the way to digitize old books! The Internet Archive’s version of the Kirtas APT 1200 book scanning system in Toronto, Ontario, is shown in this video. Simply insert a (bound) book, press a button or two, and let the robotic scanner turn the pages automatically, saving a digital image of each and every page as it operates.

The first section of the video shows an operator working with the robot on every page turn. Later there is a section in this 10-minute video where the robot runs without being touched.

I’d love to have one of these in my living room! However, it is far more cost-effective to simple send your out-of-copyright books to the Internet Archive where the will digitize the book(s) for you at no charge and place the images online at Archive.org. Instructions for sending your books may be found at https://openlibrary.org/bookdrive

Archive.org preserves 750 million Web pages per week! The nonprofit saves about 35 petabytes (that’s 35,000,000,000,000,000 bytes) of data PER WEEK! And that only counts the web pages being preserved. Archive.org also has digitized 2.7 million books and all of them are available online. (See http://openlibraries.online/ for the details.) In addition, Archive.org digitizes and preserves old magazines, music, photographs, radio shows, television shows, movies, and more.

You can learn more at http://www.archive.org