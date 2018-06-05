MK Eichler wants to Establish a National Genealogy Database for Israel

A haredi lawmaker has announced plans to advance legislation which if passed would establish a national genealogical database, listing every individual whose Jewishness has been verified by the Israeli Chief Rabbinate.

MK Yisrael Eichler (United Torah Judaism) said this week his party would push the “Genealogy Database Law,” which he first proposed last year.

If passed, the law establish the first state-run database documenting the status under traditional Jewish law of all Israeli citizens. According to the draft of the law proposed last year, the database would be established and maintained by the Chief Rabbinate.

You can read more in the Israel National news at http://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/246972.

