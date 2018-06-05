Plains to Peaks Collective Shares Historic Collections from Colorado and Wyoming with the Digital Public Library of America

From the Colorado Digital Library:

The Colorado State Library is happy to announce that historic collections from Colorado and Wyoming are now part of the Digital Public Library of America (DPLA). The DPLA website (dp.la) is a free portal that allows visitors to discover over 21 million unique items from across the United States and then go directly to the digital collections held at the home institution. Visit the Colorado and Wyoming collections in the DPLA here.

The Denver & Rio Grande Western Railroad’s roundhouse and shops in Salida, Colorado. Click on the above image to view a larger version.

The Plains to Peaks Collective (PPC), the Colorado-Wyoming Service Hub of the DPLA, is a collaboration between the Colorado State Library and the Wyoming State Library that brings together descriptive information about collection material held by our libraries, archives, and museums, and makes it freely available to the world. Through the PPC institutions can now share their unique digital collections with a wider national audience of avid researchers, genealogists, students, teachers and history buffs. It is our hope that every institution in Colorado and Wyoming has the opportunity to participate in the DPLA through the PPC.

Many institutions in our two states hold unique stories of local and national significance. Together, these items tell the story of the people, places, events and cultures that shaped the history of Colorado, Wyoming and American West.

You can read the rest of the article and also view a number of related digitized old photographs, at: https://tinyurl.com/yby9nddd.