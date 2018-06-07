Grave Robbers Steal Bones from Miami’s Historic Cemeteries

One has to wonder what motivate anyone to commit crimes like this. A rash of vandalism and an increase in trespassing at three of Miami’s oldest cemeteries has not only disturbed the repose of the deceased but complicated the struggle of protecting and preserving historic sites that have been neglected for years.

Thieves also steal American flags placed at soldiers’ graves.

You can read more about this sad story in an article by Linda Robertson in the Miami Herald web site at: http://www.miamiherald.com/news/local/community/miami-dade/article212504519.html.

My thanks to newsletter reader Ernest Thode for telling me about this story.

