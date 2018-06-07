New Historical Records Released on FamilySearch During the Week of June 4, 2018

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
FamilySearch added over 700,000 New York naturalization records and one million more historical records and images from Arkansas, Idaho, Kansas, Ohio, and New Jersey. The BillionGraves Indexhas added over 600,000 indexed records and images to their database. Find your Italian ancestors from Naples with nearly 85,000 new records, and Jewish Records from Hungary. Other countries represented are Australia, Denmark, Honduras, India, Liberia, Peru, Portugal, and Sweden.
Research these new free records by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.
|Country
|Collection
|Indexed Records
|Digital Images
|Comments
|Australia
|
Australia, Victoria, Tombstone Transcriptions from Various Cemeteries, 1850-1988
|33,802
|14311
|New indexed records and images collection
|Denmark
|Denmark, Military Conscription Rolls, 1789-1792
|8,942
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Honduras
|Honduras, Civil Registration, 1841-1968
|5,444
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Hungary
|Hungary, Jewish Vital Records Index, 1800-1945
|1,825
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|India
|India, Archdiocese of Goa, Roman Catholic Priesthood Candidates, 1724-1996
|256
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Italy
|Italy, Napoli, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1809-1865
|84,403
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Liberia
|Liberia, Marriage Records, 1912-2015
|19,184
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Other
|BillionGraves Index
|621,046
|Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Lima, Civil Registration, 1874-1996
|2,197
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Portugal
|Portugal, Porto, Catholic Church Records, 1535-1949
|114,212
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Sweden
|Sweden, Örebro Church Records, 1613-1918; index 1635-1860
|13,255
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Idaho, Jerome County Historical Society, Minidoka Japanese Relocation Center Mixed Vital Records, 1942-1945
|385
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Kansas, Cemetery Abstracts
|110,219
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Arkansas, Sevier County, Death Records, 1914-1923
|584
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Ohio, Washington County Newspaper Obituaries, 1884-2013
|693,529
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|New York, Southern District, U.S District Court Naturalization Records, 1824-1946
|772,084
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|New Jersey Naturalization Records, 1796-1991
|11,941
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Idaho, Southern Counties Obituaries, 1943-2013
|80,292
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
