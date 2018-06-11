New Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of June 4 through 8, 2018

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

FamilySearch added over 700,000 New York naturalization records and one million more historical records and images from ArkansasIdahoKansasOhio, and New Jersey. The BillionGraves Indexhas added over 600,000 indexed records and images to their database. Find your Italian ancestors from Naples with nearly 85,000 new records, and Jewish Records from Hungary. Other countries represented are Australia, Denmark, Honduras, India, Liberia, Peru, Portugal, and Sweden.

Research these new free records by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country Collection Indexed Records Digital Images Comments
Australia Australia, Victoria, Tombstone Transcriptions from Various Cemeteries, 1850-1988 33,802 14311 New indexed records and images collection
Denmark Denmark, Military Conscription Rolls, 1789-1792 8,942 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Honduras Honduras, Civil Registration, 1841-1968 5,444 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Hungary Hungary, Jewish Vital Records Index, 1800-1945 1,825 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
India India, Archdiocese of Goa, Roman Catholic Priesthood Candidates, 1724-1996 256 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Italy Italy, Napoli, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1809-1865 84,403 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Liberia Liberia, Marriage Records, 1912-2015 19,184 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Other BillionGraves Index 621,046 Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Lima, Civil Registration, 1874-1996 2,197 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Portugal Portugal, Porto, Catholic Church Records, 1535-1949 114,212 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Sweden Sweden, Örebro Church Records, 1613-1918; index 1635-1860 13,255 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Idaho, Jerome County Historical Society, Minidoka Japanese Relocation Center Mixed Vital Records, 1942-1945 385 0 New indexed records collection
United States Kansas, Cemetery Abstracts 110,219 0 New indexed records collection
United States Arkansas, Sevier County, Death Records, 1914-1923 584 0 New indexed records collection
United States Ohio, Washington County Newspaper Obituaries, 1884-2013 693,529 0 New indexed records collection
United States New York, Southern District, U.S District Court Naturalization Records, 1824-1946 772,084 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States New Jersey Naturalization Records, 1796-1991 11,941 0 New indexed records collection
United States Idaho, Southern Counties Obituaries, 1943-2013 80,292 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

