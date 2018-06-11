New Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of June 4 through 8, 2018

FamilySearch added over 700,000 New York naturalization records and one million more historical records and images from Arkansas, Idaho, Kansas, Ohio, and New Jersey. The BillionGraves Indexhas added over 600,000 indexed records and images to their database. Find your Italian ancestors from Naples with nearly 85,000 new records, and Jewish Records from Hungary. Other countries represented are Australia, Denmark, Honduras, India, Liberia, Peru, Portugal, and Sweden.

Research these new free records by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.