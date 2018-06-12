At 72 Years of Age, Two Women Learn They Were Switched at Birth

In the early morning hours of December 19, 1945, at Bethesda Hospital in St. Paul, two baby girls were born: Denice Mary Mayer at 2:17 a.m. and Linda Jean Nielsen, 31 minutes later.

Recent DNA tests confirm Denice Juneski and Linda Jourdeans were then switched at birth. How exactly they were switched, is probably lost to the ages.

Family photos offer anecdotal support for the DNA’s scientific conclusion. Linda, the redhead, is pictured growing up in a family of blondes – while Denice, the blonde, is surrounded by brunettes and redheads in pictures with her siblings and cousins.

You can read the full story by Boyd Huppert in the WTSP web site at https://on.wtsp.com/2LMEJ9x.

Also make sure you check out the photos at the end of the article. As they say on Sesame Street, “One of these things is not like the others.”