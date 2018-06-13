Coming soon to Mormon Genealogical Database: Records of Gay Couples and Same-Sex Parents

The U.S. Supreme Court made gay marriage legal in every state, but the LDS Church’s FamilySearch massive genealogy databank still hasn’t listed same-sex couples. However, change is coming to the genealogy resource — and soon.

An article by Peggy Fletcher Stack in the Salt Lake Tribune web site states:

“The church’s genealogical arm has been planning for several years to expand its services to include “same-sex parents and same-sex couples,” according to a statement on the FamilySearch website, but that requires several systems to be “significantly redesigned to support same-sex relationships before Family Tree can release this capability.”

“The group expects to ‘finish this work by 2019,’ it said. ‘Following this work, the FamilySearch Family Tree application can then allow same-sex information to be recorded.’”

“Owned and operated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, FamilySearch is ‘one of the world’s largest collections of genealogical data, drawn from civil, ecclesiastical and other sources to assist researchers,’ church spokeswoman Irene Caso said Wednesday in a statement. It makes no judgment ‘as to the legitimacy or character of the relationships found in these public records. … They are simply collections of data to be assessed for their genealogical value by each researcher.’”

You can read the full story at http://bit.ly/2t6S58v.