A Fire at the Aberdeen (Washington) Museum of History Destroys Much of the Museum’s Collection and a Genealogy Society’s Library

Here is a story that every genealogist, archivist, historian, and museum manager never wants to read: On Saturday, a fire destroyed the Aberdeen Museum of History in Kurt Cobain’s hometown of Aberdeen, Washington, which included items from his early life.

NOTE: The late Kurt Cobain was an American singer, songwriter, and musician. Born in Aberdeen, Washington, Cobain formed the band Nirvana with Krist Novoselic and Aaron Burckhard in 1987.

No one was in the building at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported. It took 77 firefighters 10.5 hours to suppress the fire. The fire started from within the building, a cause most typically related to heating or electrical malfunctions. At around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, firefighters from multiple agencies responded to the fire in the Armory Building. It spread through most of the building, and collapsed a majority of the roof. It caused serious damage to the museum and other organizations located inside like the Coastal Community Action Program, the Senior Center, and the Grays Harbor Genealogical Society research library.

Specialists have begun going into the building to salvage artifacts and historical documents, and museums from across the country have offered resources and help. The main floor of the Aberdeen Museum of History appears to be badly charred by Saturday’s fire, but there is hope that a significant amount of the historical documents and photos in the basement archives can be restored. The basement archives contain thousands of historic documents that go back to the city’s founding days, and even before that.

Almost everything stored on the main and second floors was destroyed.

There was one unique item in the museum that meant a lot to the firefighters: a 1927 Ahrens-Fox pumper fire truck, was pulled from the museum’s side garage door, taken away on a flatbed truck, and is a candidate for restoration.

